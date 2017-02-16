ALERT: GMO apples and potatoes scheduled to hit store this month

Conscious consumers should be aware that GMO apples and potatoes are scheduled to hit your grocery store shelves this month.

According to Healthline mid-west produce departments will be the first to push the poisonous apple.

Genetically modified organisms (GMOs) are back in the news.

That’s because some genetically modified produce is heading for store shelves.

GMO apples and potatoes will be in Midwest produce departments this month.

It’s the start of a 2017 rollout of these types of items. And should provide some food for grocery aisle debate.

GMOs are created in a laboratory when genes from the DNA of one species are extracted and artificially forced into the genes of an unrelated plant or animal.

The foreign genes may come from bacteria, viruses, insects, animals, or even humans.

A GMO apple looks like any other except for one salient feature. It won’t turn brown. The company has turned off some of the genes that make them rot.

Here’s the catch, according to Hanson, “The apples are sitting in the store looking white [inside], but may be covered with microbes not covered by genetic engineering.”

He cited food industry arguments that a lot of fruit goes to waste because it turns brown.

“Maybe that’s a good thing because of those other microbes,” Hanson said. “Does it still taste fresh? I don’t know. It’s not that difficult to cut up an apple.”

Potatoes are on their way as well, probably in the form of chips or other processed food, Hanson noted.

Traditionally, apples were preserved by being sprayed with something acidic, such as lemon juice.

Hanson doesn’t know what is done to the Arctic Apples, the name of the supplier. It’s a division of Intrexon, which describes itself as designing biologically-based consumer solutions