LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts
CONTACT@THOMASDISHAW.COM

ALERT: GMO apples and potatoes scheduled to hit store this month

Feb 16, 2017
49 Shares
6 Comments

Conscious consumers should be aware that GMO apples and potatoes are scheduled to hit your grocery store shelves this month.

According to Healthline mid-west produce departments will be the first to push the poisonous apple.

Genetically modified organisms (GMOs) are back in the news.

That’s because some genetically modified produce is heading for store shelves.

GMO apples and potatoes will be in Midwest produce departments this month.

It’s the start of a 2017 rollout of these types of items. And should provide some food for grocery aisle debate.

GMOs are created in a laboratory when genes from the DNA of one species are extracted and artificially forced into the genes of an unrelated plant or animal.

The foreign genes may come from bacteria, viruses, insects, animals, or even humans.

Now GMO apples and potatoes will be in grocery store produce bins.

A GMO apple looks like any other except for one salient feature. It won’t turn brown. The company has turned off some of the genes that make them rot.

Here’s the catch, according to Hanson, “The apples are sitting in the store looking white [inside], but may be covered with microbes not covered by genetic engineering.”

He cited food industry arguments that a lot of fruit goes to waste because it turns brown.

“Maybe that’s a good thing because of those other microbes,” Hanson said. “Does it still taste fresh? I don’t know. It’s not that difficult to cut up an apple.”

Potatoes are on their way as well, probably in the form of chips or other processed food, Hanson noted.

Traditionally, apples were preserved by being sprayed with something acidic, such as lemon juice.

Hanson doesn’t know what is done to the Arctic Apples, the name of the supplier. It’s a division of Intrexon, which describes itself as designing biologically-based consumer solutions

THOMASDISHAW.COM

THOMASDISHAW.COM

Born and raised in the backwoods of Michigan, Thomas Dishaw is an independent writer and entrepreneur. His work has been criticized in Slate, Right Wing Watch, Gawker, Daily Mail, and NY Daily News. Thomas currently writes for NaturalNews.com and resides in Delaware with his wife and Shih Tzu, where they enjoy healthy eating, politics, MSU Spartans and conservative values.
THOMASDISHAW.COM

Latest posts by THOMASDISHAW.COM (see all)

About THOMASDISHAW.COM

Born and raised in the backwoods of Michigan, Thomas Dishaw is an independent writer and entrepreneur. His work has been criticized in Slate, Right Wing Watch, Gawker, Daily Mail, and NY Daily News. Thomas currently writes for NaturalNews.com and resides in Delaware with his wife and Shih Tzu, where they enjoy healthy eating, politics, MSU Spartans and conservative values.

You may be interested

ECONOMY
0 shares0 views
ECONOMY
0 shares0 views

GNC to close 100 stores, reports $433 million fourth-quarter loss

THOMASDISHAW.COM - Feb 17, 2017

GNC, who has now rebranded themselves as a health and wellness retailer has reported a $433 million dollar fourth quarter loss according to this Pittsburgh Post report.

ECONOMY
0 shares0 views
ECONOMY
0 shares0 views

China’s Economy on Paper

THOMASDISHAW.COM - Feb 17, 2017

In a series of published reports, China has given the world the impression that its economy has been prospering. However,…

ECONOMY, WORLD
11 shares0 views
ECONOMY, WORLD
11 shares0 views

Will Venezuelan’s resort to Cannibalism if they can’t find food?

THOMASDISHAW.COM - Feb 17, 2017

Sounds crazy, doesn't it? But if things don't change Venezuelans may resort to cannibalism in an effort to survive.

  • hvaiallverden

    I dont even touch Apples that looks to good to be real, spotless is to me, an no, no, like Potatoes, witch I like, the same there, it must look normal, and what I also know, that both this items, are handled in an fashion that is way to hard, an Apple must be treated as an egg, potatoes to, handle it with care and the maximum fall distance must not be greater than an half meter or so, and then you have quality goods whom stays longer and looks better, buy local, and where you can see it grow.

    I can smell it to, Bananas is something I drooped years ago and now, just occasionally since they are basically taste less, along with this Artificial industry crap they feed us with, to me, onions are an huge part of my diet, even raw, but even onions have they managed to make taste less, and no juice at all, they deserve the Nobel Piss Price for that, how to kill taste with maximum efficiency, pity, I like, pineapples and so on.
    Industrial scale with pesticides of unknown origins and fertilizing the land to dead dust, both used everywhere.

    And our earth is slowly been poisoned and garbage floats in the sea.
    I am an rock huger, this heap floating in space, is the only one I have.

    peace

    • jhnjul

      I got a feeling Fukushima is going to be the wake-up call, slap in the face, humanity needs? I hope something can be done though?

  • opm6065

    They won’t LOOK like they’re rotten. They’re still rotten, they just don’t LOOK like it.

  • jhnjul

    I only eat organic apples because of all the pesticides anyhow.

  • jhnjul

    Done with potato chips too. Time to go all organic. I want nothing to do with gmo’s and the herbicides/ pesticides that are destroying our waterways. Stupidity on a colossal scale.

    • ratnn

      We need to print warnings and distribute at markets

Featured Post

Trending Posts

1
ECONOMY
0 shares0 views
0 shares0 views

GNC to close 100 stores, reports $433 million fourth-quarter loss

THOMASDISHAW.COM - Feb 17, 2017
2
ECONOMY
0 shares0 views
0 shares0 views

China’s Economy on Paper

THOMASDISHAW.COM - Feb 17, 2017
3
ECONOMY, WORLD
11 shares0 views
11 shares0 views

Will Venezuelan’s resort to Cannibalism if they can’t find food?

THOMASDISHAW.COM - Feb 17, 2017
4
ECONOMY
5 shares0 views
5 shares0 views

Big layoffs coming for Disney’s Maker studios…

THOMASDISHAW.COM - Feb 16, 2017
5
HEALTH
49 shares0 views6
49 shares0 views6

ALERT: GMO apples and potatoes scheduled to hit store this month

THOMASDISHAW.COM - Feb 16, 2017

Hot Posts

1
ECONOMY
0 shares0 views
0 0

GNC to close 100 stores, reports $433 million fourth-quarter loss

THOMASDISHAW.COM - Feb 17, 2017
2
ECONOMY
0 shares0 views
0 0

China’s Economy on Paper

THOMASDISHAW.COM - Feb 17, 2017
3
ECONOMY, WORLD
11 shares0 views
11 0

Will Venezuelan’s resort to Cannibalism if they can’t find food?

THOMASDISHAW.COM - Feb 17, 2017
4
ECONOMY
5 shares0 views
5 0

Big layoffs coming for Disney’s Maker studios…

THOMASDISHAW.COM - Feb 16, 2017
5
HEALTH
49 shares0 views6
49 0 6

ALERT: GMO apples and potatoes scheduled to hit store this month

THOMASDISHAW.COM - Feb 16, 2017

Thomasdishaw.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.

LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts